COVID Will Be Considered an Occupational Disease in Health Workers.

The Council of Ministers plans to approve a decree tomorrow (February 2) that will allow a health worker who has been infected by coronavirus to access the same benefits that they would have in case of occupational disease, according to reports from SER.

In September last year, the Government equated the contagion of the virus to an accident at work and now, after the unanimous request of Congress, agrees that it should be considered as an occupational disease.

According to reports, Congress agree that the consequences of Covid infections among professionals working in the health and social health sector are becoming more and more evident, and in addition, the ignorance of other possible consequences as a result of the contagion makes the structural regulation of occupational disease necessary, leaving the current regulation insufficient in the face of the Covid pandemic.

To date, there are more than 118,000 cases of positive professionals, not all infected in health and social health centres, but a large majority.

In what was a chaotic 2020 for health workers, especially for those who suffered from Covid, this change will come as some good news for workers and unions – who have been fighting hard for these regulations changes.

