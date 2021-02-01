Consignment of 30,000 doses arrives on the Costa Blanca

Consignment of 30,000 doses of Covid vaccine arrives on the Costa Blanca.

THE vaccines landed at Manises Valencia Airport this morning, Monday, February 1, the Community’s Government Delegation has confirmed.

And security forces were in charge of ‘guarding the safe transfer’, the same sources reported.

The doses will be delivered to the Ministry of Health for distribution in Alicante, Valencia and Castellon.

The arrival comes as 112 Comunitat Valenciana revealed it received 6,558 calls on Sunday, January 31, which resulted in 1,108 responses related to Covid – 31 less than the previous day.

It was announced yesterday (Sunday, January 31) that Vega Baja has the highest rate of the mutant UK Covid variant in the Community of Valencia.

Vice President and Counsel spokesperson, Mónica Oltra, said in a press conference that “it is the southernmost departments of the Valencian Community where the prevalence of the British strain”.

The Minister for Equality and Inclusive Policy pointed out that the main cluster of UK variants occurs in the south of the Community, “especially in the Vega Baja where most of the municipalities with English population are.” But she also stressed that “the prevention measure is the same because the disease is the same.”

