Fishermen from the Greek island of Crete reportedly found the sunken 25-foot yacht of a 74-year-old British man, early on Sunday morning (January 31) with his hand mysteriously tied to the deck, in the port of Souda, near Chania, according to Greek news website Zarpa News.

The Greek Coast Guard, using divers, recovered the body of the man from a depth of some 4.5 meters, and took it in an ambulance to Chania Hospital for an autopsy.

Locals speaking to Creta Live News said the man lived locally, and that although he had a home in the Almyrida area, he had been living on the yacht with his dog since his wife died 10 years ago, and they described him as being a ‘calm’ man.

An investigation is underway to find out why the man’s hand was tied to the deck, and no formal identification has been confirmed yet.

His dog was found alive on the wreckage of the boat, and taken to the local Animal Protection Society, who posted on their Facebook page, “The animal was whining and was desperately trying to hold on to the wreckage of the sailboat to avoid drowning”.

It added, “Unfortunately, the guardian of the dog, who is an English citizen, was found dead. Please anyone who can foster the dog temporarily, so that the police can look for the family of his unfortunate guardian”.

