French Police Arrest Suspect As Severed Head Found In Cardboard Box.

Passers-by sounded the alarm as a severed head was found Monday-midday in a cardboard box on a pavement in downtown Toulon.

At around 13:30, the police were called into the French city centre of Toulon where a severed head was discovered in a cardboard box which had just been thrown from the third floor of a building, according to witnesses.

A security perimeter was quickly deployed around the Cours Lafayette and the Rue Garibaldi, in the hyper-centre of Toulon. Meanwhile, a man was spotted at his window with his hands covered in blood. A team of police officers quickly arrived, spotting a man at a window with blood on his hands. He barricaded himself in his flat but was then arrested after police broke down his door.

Police reports show that the apartment belongs to a man who housed two homeless people and it is likely that the severed head belongs to one of the two homeless men said a spokesman. No officers were injured in the operation, and the man was arrested unharmed.

“There is no evidence to link this act to a terrorist event,” said the local prosecutors’ office.

According to these same sources, the municipal police had intervened during the night because of a fight. Apart from the victim and the person arrested, no one else was in the flat when the police intervened.

