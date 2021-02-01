BioNtech Announces That It Will Supply An Additional 75 Million Doses To The EU.

BioNTech and Pfizer said today, Monday, that they will ramp up their coronavirus vaccine deliveries to the European Union, pledging to send up to 75 million extra doses to the bloc in the spring.

“Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work toward increased deliveries beginning the week of February 15, ensuring we will supply the full quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter we contractually committed to and up to an additional 75 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter,” they said in a statement.

The statement came hours ahead of a national conference called by Chancellor Angela Merkel with vaccine manufacturers amid growing anger over the bloc’s sluggish inoculation campaign.

In separate statements today, both Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they will, as previously flagged, produce another 75 million doses of their vaccine for the EU in the second quarter. The two companies are “back to the original schedule of vaccine dose deliveries” to the EU after modifications to a facility in Puurs, Belgium, BioNTech said.

The row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Union’s decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland was rectified after the UK declared a double victory.

