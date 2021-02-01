BICYCLE Thieves Arrested In Marbella by National Police



The National Police in Marbella have arrested three men in connection with the robbery of a home in Puerto Banus, Marbella, in October of last year.

The homeowner had reported the robbery to the police, after going out for only 50 minutes and coming home to discover items were missing, including an expensive computer, a tablet, a watch, and a console, as well as two professional bicycles, and the owner also noted how there was no sign of a forced entry.

National police officers deducted that entry had been gained via the ‘slip method’, where a piece of plastic is inserted between the door frame and the door latch, which springs the latch open without causing any damage.

This method only works when somebody has gone out temporarily and not bothered to lock the door fully, and the criminals are watching for this.

It was the attempted sale of the two stolen bicycles by one person that initially put investigating officers on the trail of the three criminals, when they tried to sell the two bikes – valued at 13,000 and 10,000 euros each – for €5000, and good detective work led them to the perpetrators in due course.

Officers caught the men, an Argentian aged 23, a Spaniard aged 32, and an Italian aged 33, in the Bello Horizonte neighbourhood of Marbella, on January 17, recovering the two bicycles in perfect condition.

