Axarquia sees record 300 new Covid cases over the weekend

Axarquia sees record 300 new Covid infections over the weekend.

IN addition to the new high after the weekend, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia also reported there have been six coronavirus related deaths in its report today, Monday, February 1.

A third of the fatalities have occurred in Velez-Malaga, one in Nerja, and the last three in El Borge, Cutar and Moclinejo – the first Covid deaths recorded in these three municipalities.

On a positive note, 195 patients have recovered.


Once again, the highest number of new infections are concentrated in Velez-Malaga, where there have been 149 reported positives since Friday, January 29.

But in balance, most of the recoveries are in the municipality, too, with 124 people officially ‘cured’.


Elsewhere, there have been: 17 new infections in Rincon de la Victoria; 13 in Nerja; 12 in Algarrobo; seven in Torrox; three in Periana; two in Frigiliana, Totalan, Benamocarra, Alfarnate, Canillas de Aceituno and Canillas de Albaida; and one in Almachar, Competa, Colmenar, Sayalonga, Benamargosa, El Borge and Salares.

The incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the Axarquía Health District now stands at 984.5.

However, in Velez-Malaga the figure is higher, having risen to 1,073 per 100,000 inhabitants.

And since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has recorded 7,736 positives, of which 3,999 patients have recovered, and 123 Covid-related deaths.

