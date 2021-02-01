Another 52,000 Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Arrive In Spain

ANOTHER 52,000 Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Have Arrived In Spain today, Sunday, January 31



The second shipment of 52,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine arrived in Spain on Sunday 31, following the 35,700 doses that arrived on January 12

As announced last Thursday by Carolina Darias, the new Minister of Health, after the plenary meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), this shipment will be distributed from Monday 1 to the mainland, then on Tuesday 2, to the Balearic and Canary Islands.

AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products has already taken delivery in their mainland facility, where the 520 boxes, with 100 doses in each box, would be certified, ready for distribution to the designated Spanish cities and autonomous regions.

Delivery is arranged that supplies will increase in size as the weeks go by, building up to 600,000 before the end of February, as well as the expected 1,779,570 BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses by the end of the month, with shipments of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine also lined up, once it is authorized by the European Commission.

The Ministry of Health, after discussions between Pfizer-BioNTech and Minister Darias, in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, has agreed that from now on, six doses of vaccine can be given out of every vial.

