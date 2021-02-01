Alicante School Closes Due To Covid Outbreak

FIRST school in Alicante Closes due to Covid outbreak

The province of Alicante has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases during the third wave of the pandemic, but so far educational facilities have been remarkably resilient against Covid. However, that has sadly changed on February 1 as the regional secretary of Public Health, Isaura Navarro, has announced that a special education school in Calpe has been forced to close due to an outbreak.

The Gargasindi public school is the first in Alicante to close its classrooms due to the ‘uncontrolled transmission’ of coronavirus. According to news outlet Informacion, Covid infections were detected in nine out of the thirteen classrooms in the centre; students attending this school all have disabilities and as such as not required to wear face masks.

A Public Health spokesperson reported that PCR tests have been carried out on the students and, given the high volume of infections, the school will remain closed until further notice.

The Valencian Community in general hasn’t been doing well in recent months, at times registering the highest number of coronavirus infections in the entire country. On January 29, Alicante actually overtook Valencia as having the highest number of new cases.

In positive news, 31 municipalities across Andalucía saw their cumulative numbers dip below 500 per 100,000 inhabitants and so have been allowed to reopen their perimeters on February 1.

