Alicante Principal Theatre Welcomes You To Maria’s Room.

-- Advertisement --



The celebrated writer Isabel Chacón turns 80 today, or so the story goes! A story which is being presented to the Alicante Principal Theatre over the weekend of February 13 and 14.

Chacón is the winner of the Planeta Prize but has been unable to collect it in person due to the agoraphobia she suffers from and is now celebrating her birthday without any kind of public or family event, as has become customary in recent years.

The story continues… Chacón has been confined to her home for 43 years due to her condition, on the 47th floor of a skyscraper in Madrid, which she has turned into her fortress and where everything she needs, food, clothes, medicines, is brought to her home.

However, the night of her birthday, a fire breaks out and all the tenants are forced to evacuate the building but for Isabel this is impossible, she simply “can’t” leave the house.

As the flames reach the rooftop, for exactly 75 minutes, Isabel will have to make the most important decision of her life, confronting her fears, her ghosts, and all the traumas of her life that have led her to this crossroads, before it’s too late!

This wonderful and humorous story is the vision of Manuel M. Velasco and tickets cost between €12 and €25 and can be bought from the theatre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Principal Theatre Welcomes You To Maria’s Room”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.