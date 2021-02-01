Adolf Hitler’s Toilet Seat Put Up For Auction At £15k.

Adolf Hitler’s toilet seat is set to sell for £15k at auction after being stored away for years in a soldier’s home. Second World War memorabilia does not come much stranger than a toilet seat looted from the Fuhrer’s private bathroom at his alpine residence near Berchtesgaden, Germany, and is fully expected to exceed the guide price.

An American soldier apparently snatched the bizarre item from the madcap Nazi dictator’s private bathroom at The Berghof, his holiday home in the Bavarian Alps, after the army stormed the building. Sergeant Ragnvald Borch looted the toilet seat after senior officers told troops to “get what you want” from the property. The Berghof had already been badly damaged by Allied bombing towards the end of the Second World War after it was discovered to be Hitler’s home.

As he walked out of the bathroom with his Berghof memorabilia, Borch was asked by another soldier why he chose a toilet seat, to which he replied: “Where do you think Hitler put his ass?” After claiming it for his own, the sergeant had it shipped back to his family home in New Jersey, US where on his return, Borch proudly mounted it on display in his basement.

His family has now decided to cash in on the toilet seat at an auction in Chesapeake City, Maryland, next week. Bill Panagopulos of Alexander Auctions said it was “guaranteed to be one of the most eye-catching items one could ever add to a collection of World War Two relics”. Apparently, according to the auction house, there is a long queue already building up for the loo seat…TW

