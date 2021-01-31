Walker in Germany Discovers Corpse Under the Ice of a Frozen Lake.

WITHIN the last hour it has been reported that a walker made a terrifying discovery on the edge of the Seilersee water bank in Iserlohn. The man saw what he thought was a dead animal under the ice on the lake during his walk and called the police, however, when police officers arrived it was sadly revealed to be a dead person.

The fire department was then alerted and with the help of a lifeboat, the emergency services drilled through the ice and retrieved the corpse from the lake, which, according to the police, was that of a 70-year-old woman from Iserlohn.

According to the police, there were no obvious signs of criminal activity which led the woman to be there, although a perimeter has been established around the Seilersee, as police cordoned off a large area to perform the rescue work and continue the investigation into the tragic fatality.

This is a developing news story, we will update you when more information becomes available.

