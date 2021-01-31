Victory For Boris Johnson As The EU Backs Down.

The UK has declared a double victory in the coronavirus fight as infections drop and the EU ‘unceremoniously’ backs down from its Northern Ireland vaccine supply threats. Supplies of Pfizer vaccine made in Belgium and bound for Britain will not be disrupted after all as the European Union backed down amid hopes of light at the end of the tunnel. -- Advertisement --



Victory No.1 came in Europe’s outrageous vaccine war as the EU admitted they had made a mistake. Cabinet Office boss Michael Gove announced the retreat by Brussels with the words: “The European Union has stepped back.”

Victory No.2 came as a top scientist announced that Britain’s massive vaccine roll-out – which today included jabs at Newmarket racecourse – appears to be reducing infections. Professor Anthony Harnden said the latest data shows a single jab is ­effective in protecting both over-80s and young adults.

The UK’s vaccination campaign took a boost as fresh data showed that new Covid cases had plunged to 23,275, a massive 31% drop in a week.

The uplifting news followed an EU threat to block vaccines to Northern Ireland to stop them getting into mainland Britain. The ‘hostile’ move would have breached the Brexit trade deal and the Good Friday peace agreement by introducing a hard border between the UK province and the Republic.

It could also have stopped UK­ ­residents getting their second jab of the Pfizer vaccine which we import from a plant in Belgium. It all came to an end when Mr Gove and EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic held peace talks.

