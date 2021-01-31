LA VEGA BAJA has the highest rate of the mutant UK Covid variant in the Community of Valencia

In a worrying turn of events, the vice president and spokesperson of the Counsel, Mónica Oltra, has confirmed that on Sunday, January 31, the Vega Baja area of the Costa Blanca has registered the most cases of the UK Covid variant in all of the Valencian Community. In a press conference, Ms Oltra stated that “it is the southernmost departments of the Valencian Community where the prevalence of the British strain,” according to Diario.

-- Advertisement --



The Vega Baja area of the Southern Costa Blanca encompasses some 27 municipalities, including Torrevieja, San Miguel de Salinas, Rojales and Orihuela.

The Minister for Equality and Inclusive Policy pointed out that the main cluster of UK variants occurs in the south of the Community, “especially in the Vega Baja where most of the municipalities with English population are.”

Although Ms Oltra didn’t specify how many cases of the UK variant have been discovered in the Vega Baja, or indeed in the Valencian Community, as opposed to the original virus, she nonetheless stressed that “the prevention measure is the same because the disease is the same.”

The Minister once again echoed the sentiment of the president of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig, by calling on people to avoid or limit social contact as much as possible.

“It is the only certainty that we really know that it works,” she concluded.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vega Baja has highest rate of UK Covid variant in Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.