POSITIVE NEWS: UK Covid cases fall by almost 30 per cent in one week

There’s a large light at the end of the tunnel in the UK, as the number of new infections continues to fall. In fact, according to data released by the Department of Health on the last day of January 2021, the UK has recorded 21,088 cases of coronavirus, down a substantial amount from last Sunday’s 30,004 cases – 29.7 per cent. Additionally, the number of Covid fatalities recorded on Sunday, January 31 was 587, down from 610 compared with the same day last week.

The UK vaccine rollout, proving to be one of the most efficient, should start to make an even bigger impact on numbers “over the next two weeks,” according to Public Health England.

Speaking on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England said:

“What we would like to see is a divergence in the case rate in the over-70s and over-80s who have been vaccinated from the younger age groups, to show that they are declining faster.

“We have now hit 80 per cent of the over-80s being vaccinated and really fast numbers climbing in the under 80-year-old age group as well.

“We expect over the next two weeks to start seeing that impact of that vaccine in that age group, and also an impact on hospitalisation.”

However, experts warn that the positive trend can only continue if “high uptake” of vaccinations also keeps going the way it has started.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been criticised by Trade Secretary Liz Truss for giving false hope to Brits that a “happy and free summer” is on the cards.

“We have to just focus on step by step and summer holidays, I’m afraid, are a lower priority than getting kids back to school,’ she told LBC radio.

