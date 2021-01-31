Trump Left Fuming As Impeachment Lawyers Quit Days Before Senate Trial.

FIVE of Donald Trump’s top defence lawyers have quit just days before the Senate begins its second impeachment trial of the former president. Butch Bowers, a Lead lawyer, whose hiring was only announced last week, has left by mutual decision, according to sources quoting local media.

-- Advertisement --



Deborah Barbier, a second lawyer from South Carolina who was expected to lead the defence, has also left the team, alongside three others. It is currently unclear who will now represent the former president at the trial, which is set to begin on 8 February.

The Senate must vote on whether to convict Mr Trump on the charge that he incited insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January. It is understood that Mr Trump, as he is called now, wanted the lawyers to argue that the election was stolen from him. The former president insists the case is “simple”, the New York Times reports, telling advisers he could represent himself to save money, although aides claim he was joking.

The lawyers have not publicly commented yet on their decision to leave the team. However, former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, said: “We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Left Fuming As Impeachment Lawyers Quit Days Before Senate Trial”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.