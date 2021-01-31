Thousands Of Orthodox Jews Ignore Lockdown To Attend Funeral Of Prominent Rabbi Killed By Coronavirus.

Thousands of people filled the streets of Jerusalem as thousands of Orthodox Jews ignored the lockdown rules and paid their last respects to a local rabbi despite the Covid-19 lockdown. The authorities said it was “a funeral that would lead to more funerals.”

Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, the head of Brisk Yeshiva religious school and a powerful voice in the Haredi society, passed away early Sunday at the age of 99. He was infected with the coronavirus three months ago, his condition had taken a turn for the worse on Friday however. -- Advertisement --



Israel is currently enduring it’s third coronavirus lockdown. The authorities put a lot of effort into preventing a large funeral gathering, even setting up roadblocks and engaging in negotiations with religious leaders in a bid to talk their followers out of attending. Twenty busses heading to the ceremony were stopped and turned back by the police, according to local media.

However, it was all in vain as a sea of Orthodox Jews flooded the streets of Jerusalem later in the day. The massive funeral procession departed from Soloveitchik’s home in the Sanhedria neighbourhood and proceeded slowly to the Har HaMenuchot cemetery.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch tweeted: “The gathering was very bad in every way, The Haredi funeral shows that both the public’s attitude to the restrictions and the ability of the police to enforce them are poor. A funeral with a failed health score. A funeral that will unfortunately lead to more funerals. Then they wonder why the lockdown does not reduce the infection rates”!

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thousands Of Orthodox Jews Ignore Lockdown To Attend Funeral Of Prominent Rabbi Killed By Coronavirus ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.