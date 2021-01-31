Stores desert Almeria’s Paseo

ANOTHER shop, Pull&Bear, has left Almeria City’s Paseo.

Like Zara, which has also left the street, the clothing chain belongs to the Inditex empire which has now reduced its presence in Almeria province to the Centro Comercial in Torrecardenas and the Gran Plaza in Roquetas.

The closure drew further attention to the eclipse of the provincial capital’s principal shopping street, underlining business-owners’ repeated requests for official solutions to halt the decline.

