SEVILLE has commemorated the deaths of beloved politician Alberto Jimenez Becerril and his wife Ascension Ortiz on the 23rd anniversary of their murder by Basque terrorists ETA.

-- Advertisement --



At a special mass ceremony in Seville’s main Cathedral, top officials and members of the public paid their respects to Alberto Jimenez Becerril – a prominent city councilor who was gunned down by ETA in 1998 alongside his wife Ascension Ortiz in a crime that shocked Spain.

Seville mayor Juan Espadas was joined by Becerill’s sister and current councillor Teresa in laying wreaths and flowers on the city’s Calle Don Remondo where the politician and his wife were gunned down by Basque terrorist gunmen on January 30th, 1998.

Becerril was a popular Seville city councilor with over a decade in office prior to his killing at the age of just 37. He and his wife Ascension were murdered near their home in Seville’s Old Town, leaving their three young children orphans. Their funerals were attended by 45,000 Sevillians and members of the Spanish royal family.

The Andalucian Popular Party, which Becerril was a member of, made a social media post to mark the anniversary of his assassination praising the lawmaker “for defending freedom and democracy”.

Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (ETA) was responsible for a number of high profile terror attacks and political assassinations during their decades of Basque-nationalist activities. They have been inactive since a 2018 ceasefire deal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seville Commemorates Politician and Wife On Anniversary of ETA Murders”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.