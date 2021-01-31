San Isidro strikers acquitted

Linda Hall
NOT GUILTY: Striking lorry drivers acquitted in Elche Photo credit: Onda Cero

EIGHT men accused of burning five lorries and injuring a driver in San Isidro in 2008 were found not guilty.

The fire occurred during a 2008 haulage strike when drivers were protesting at increased fuel prices.

A lorry driver not backing the strike had been asleep in his lorry at the La Granadina industrial estate on June 11, 2008, and woke at 4am to find the vehicle in flames.

Although he managed to jump from the cabin he suffered second-degree burns and broke his leg, remaining in hospital for more than a month.


The Public Prosecutor recommended sentences totalling 16 years for each of the eight men, but the Elche High Court ruled that although the fire was started by pickets, it had not been established that the eight accused were responsible for it.

The Public Prosecutor recommended sentences totalling 16 years for each of the eight men, but the Elche High Court ruled that although the fire was started by pickets, it had not been established that the eight accused were responsible for it.






Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

