San Isidro strikers acquitted

EIGHT men accused of burning five lorries and injuring a driver in San Isidro in 2008 were found not guilty.

The fire occurred during a 2008 haulage strike when drivers were protesting at increased fuel prices.

A lorry driver not backing the strike had been asleep in his lorry at the La Granadina industrial estate on June 11, 2008, and woke at 4am to find the vehicle in flames.

Although he managed to jump from the cabin he suffered second-degree burns and broke his leg, remaining in hospital for more than a month.

The Public Prosecutor recommended sentences totalling 16 years for each of the eight men, but the Elche High Court ruled that although the fire was started by pickets, it had not been established that the eight accused were responsible for it.

