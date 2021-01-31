ROBBIE WILLIAMS Moves His Family To Switzerland reportedly, after spending lockdown there

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are reported by The Sun to be moving into a £24million property near Lake Geneva after they spent the lockdown there and seemingly fell in love with the country.

A source told the publication that the couple have set up home there, with their four young children Teddy, Charlton, Coco, and Beau, commenting, “Robbie and his family are delighted. They love the pace of life here. They love the open space and the lake nearby. The neighbourhood is used to wealthy inhabitants and their privacy is totally respected”.

The celebrity couple have spent most of their married time, since 2010, living in their Los Angeles mansion, and also have a home in London.

Robbie recently tested positive for Covid-19 whilst holidaying with his family over Christmas in St Barts, in the Caribbean, but suffered only mild symptoms and left the island after his period of self-isolation.

