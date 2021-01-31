Robbie Williams Moves His Family To Switzerland

By
Chris King
-
0
Robbie And Ayda Reportedly Relocate To Switzerland
Robbie And Ayda Reportedly Relocate To Switzerland. image: twitter

ROBBIE WILLIAMS Moves His Family To Switzerland reportedly, after spending lockdown there

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are reported by The Sun to be moving into a £24million property near Lake Geneva after they spent the lockdown there and seemingly fell in love with the country.

-- Advertisement --

A source told the publication that the couple have set up home there, with their four young children Teddy, Charlton, Coco, and Beau, commenting, “Robbie and his family are delighted. They love the pace of life here. They love the open space and the lake nearby. The neighbourhood is used to wealthy inhabitants and their privacy is totally respected”.

The celebrity couple have spent most of their married time, since 2010, living in their Los Angeles mansion, and also have a home in London.


Robbie recently tested positive for Covid-19 whilst holidaying with his family over Christmas in St Barts, in the Caribbean, but suffered only mild symptoms and left the island after his period of self-isolation.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Robbie Williams Moves His Family To Switzerland”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMeghan Markle Erases Her First Names From Archie’s Birth Certificate
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here