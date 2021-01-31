Portugal Records 303 Covid-Related Deaths as German Aid is Set to Arrive.

PORTUGAL has registered 303 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data published today (January 31) by the General Health Directorate (DGS). This alarming figure equals the daily record of Thursday.

Due to the “devastation” the country is suffering due to the pandemic, it was confirmed today that the country will receive international aid to help ease the strong pressure being experienced by hospitals and Intensive Care Units.

Austria’s Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz announced today that the country will host Portuguese patients who are in intensive care for COVID as a sign of “European solidarity.”

“The coronavirus pandemic poses enormous challenges for all European countries. It is a requirement of European solidarity to help quickly and without bureaucracy to save lives,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

According to the DGS, 9,498 infections were also reported in the last 24 hours, a lower value than the previous days, although more moderate figures tend to be registered on Sundays due to the effect of the weekend.

Since March, the country has accumulated 720,516 positive cases, of which more than 181,000 are active, and 12,482 deaths.

The pressure continues to mount in hospitals, where there are 6,694 people hospitalised with COVID (150 more than a day before), of which 858 are in intensive care units (15 more).

Aid is also being provided by Germany who is set to send 27 doctors and health workers as well as respirators and beds to Portugal over the next week to support the coronavirus crisis, which threatens to collapse the country’s health system.

According to reports today from the weekly Der Spiegel, an Army plane, which will travel in the next few hours, will carry medical personnel, who plan to stay in Portugal for at least three weeks. Medical supplies will then be transported a few days later on another plane, among which will be beds for field hospitals and mobile and fixed respirators.

The German Ministry of Defence is said to be also considering sending more aid to Portugal in the coming weeks, due to the situation that its experts describe as “dramatic.”

