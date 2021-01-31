Police Probe ‘Unexplained’ Death as Body Found on Beach

POLICE probe an ‘unexplained’ death after a body was found on Saturday morning on the beach.

Police are probing the death of a woman that was found on a Scots beach on Saturday morning. The shocking find of the woman’s body was discovered on Saturday morning at about 8:30 am, on the Fortrose beach, near Inverness in Scotland.

It is currently believed that the woman is aged between her late teens and early 30s, and very few details are known at this current time. When the woman’s body was discovered she was wearing black trousers from Gap.

The shocking discovery was made on the beach near the Rosemarkie Golf Club, as members of the public discovered the body early on Saturday morning. The death is currently unexplained and police are probing the circumstances of the death.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Ronald for the Inverness CID said, “Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“The woman remains unidentified and is described as being late teens to early 30s and was wearing black ‘Gap’ trousers.

“I would appeal to anyone who has not had contact with a family member or friend and are growing concerned regarding their whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0942 of 30 January.”

Any information regarding the incident should be reported to the police as soon as possible.

