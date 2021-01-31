Police Break Up Migrant Pool Party In Gran Canaria

POLICE break up a migrant pool party in Gran Canaria for breach of Covid rules

Guardia Civil officers were called to a hotel in Gran Canaria where several migrants were staying on Saturday, January 30, after complaints that several young people were frolicking pool-side without respecting anti-Covid measures.

Images of the young migrants, who had been temporarily housed at the hotel complex in Mogán after arriving by boat to the Canary Islands, went viral on social media, according to reports by the Benemérita. The photos show the newly-arrived men and women swimming and gathering in large numbers around the pool, without wearing masks or respecting social distancing guidelines.

The Guardia Civil of Puerto Rico responded immediately, and caught the youngsters still lounging around the pool. It is understood that the officials issued four separate sanctions; one for allowing the events to take place and another three for disobedience to the officers.

This infringement is in stark contrast to the events of just two weeks ago, during the extreme cold snap Spain was experiencing, when the health and welfare of hundreds of migrants staying at the Barranco Seco police camp near Las Palmas in Gran Canaria was in jeopardy, as their make-shift tents provided little shelter from the freezing temperatures.

The migrant situation in Spain is an ever-growing problem with often tragic consequences. According to a migration NGO, a total of 2170 migrants died en route to the Spanish coast since in 2020, a dramatic rise from 893 in 2019. Over 85 per cent of deaths, 1851, were the results of 45 boat wrecks on the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands.

