Piers Morgan-You Either Love Him Or Hate Him!

Piers Morgan is a sort of Marmite character, you either love him or hate him. He is so outspoken and self-righteous that a large group of people actually think he should apply for the role of Prime Minister! Let’s look at the last few recent ‘sorties’ he has been involved in, then you decide.

-- Advertisement --



No-one is immune from his rants and raves

Piers Morgan doesn’t care who it is, no-one is immune from his rants and raves but one famous couple that apparently gets his blood boiling are the Sussexes, so much so that he called on the Queen recently to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles and accused the couple of “using” their son Archie on a podcast. The duo – who Piers dubbed “Ginge and Cringe” – famously fled to Los Angeles to seek “privacy” for their one-year-old last year.

Ofcom complaints

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is nothing if not highly controversial, last week, he received 340 Ofcom complaints in just three days after he clashed with politicians during a fiery rant on air. Piers is no stranger to receiving Ofcom complaints while presenting Good Morning Britain and as he’s previously boldly stated, he doesn’t really care!

This week, the 55-year-old father, author and TV personality caused uproar live on air of GMB while presenting beside his co-host Susanna Reid first thing in the morning weekdays.

While the nation stirred and woke from its enforced lockdown restrictions, Piers took to our screens once again to clash with politicians during his daily report of the news- and his personal views!

Day one the show received a total of 123 protests as it also included some remarks Dr Hilary Jones made on medical advice. The complaints towards Piers were down to what viewers deemed his treatment while debating with a guest called Paris.

Hilary and Piers also clashed on air with Paris which ruffled some feathers. The clash came after Paris said she was reluctant to have the UK’s coronavirus vaccine as she’s worried of the effect on her fertility as she would like to start a family.

Dr Jones insisted: “There is no hypothetical mechanism that fertility would be affected by this vaccine. There’s no data that suggests it would your fertility. This is scaremongering.”

Paris hit back: “This is not scaremongering at all Dr Hilary. As you know, pregnant people and people who are planning a family have been advised not to take the vaccine.”

Paris concluded: “That’s the advice. So don’t give incorrect information to the British public.” Dr Hilary then argued that this was “only because there’s no data” on the impact on how it affects a woman’s fertilely yet, Piers voiced that he agreed with the doctor.

On the second day, January 20, Piers angered and received 87 complaints according to the publication when viewers accused him of being “biased” during his interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel with some fans of the show accusing Piers of “bullying” the MP,

Piers left viewers reeling at the end of his week on January 21 when he received a staggering 130 complaints to the TV regulator. This time, the majority of these complaints reportedly related to the star being “perceived bullying and a biased interview” with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

During this debate, things turned sour after it saw Piers repeatedly ask the politician why he hadn’t yet resigned. Piers and Susanna also blasted the politician for his handling of the free school meals initiative throughout the coronavirus pandemic, however many viewers actually agreed with the presenting duo.

Last June saw Piers attract the wrath over 2,000 outraged viewers when he was hit a barrage of Ofcom complaints after an explosive interview with care minister Helen Whately on Good Morning Britain that saw him accused of bullying.

The 55-year-old host ripped into the Conservative MP on Wednesday last week as she tried to defend why so few people in care homes have been tested so far amid reports thousands of patients have already died- Piers Morgan-You Either Love Him Or Hate Him! TW

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sunday Debate: Piers Morgan-You Either Love Him Or Hate Him!”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.