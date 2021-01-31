Parting of the political ways in El Ejido

VOX COUNCILLORS: Still on council but no longer part of El Ejido’s local government Photo credit: VOX El Ejido

EL EJIDO mayor Francisco Gongora announced a reshuffle after the VOX party withdrew from the local government.

VOX’s spokesman in El Ejido, Juan Jose Bonilla, attributed the split to “orders from above” and said that from the outset the local councillors had been loyal to the party.

Bonilla claimed that the breakup occurred because Gongora had reneged on their agreement.

Meanwhile, Gongora revealed that there had been “many discrepancies” during the 18 months that the pact had lasted, with motives to expect an eventual parting of the ways.


These included friction regarding the Viogen monitoring system for gender violence victims, the LGTBI flag, International Women’s Day and the number of special advisers.

“From now on we are going to be a minority government,” Gongora said.


“I’m not afraid to pact with other the other political groups at the town hall and in fact we’ve already reached agreements in recent months.”

Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

