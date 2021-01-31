Parting of the political ways in El Ejido

EL EJIDO mayor Francisco Gongora announced a reshuffle after the VOX party withdrew from the local government.

VOX’s spokesman in El Ejido, Juan Jose Bonilla, attributed the split to “orders from above” and said that from the outset the local councillors had been loyal to the party.

Bonilla claimed that the breakup occurred because Gongora had reneged on their agreement.

Meanwhile, Gongora revealed that there had been “many discrepancies” during the 18 months that the pact had lasted, with motives to expect an eventual parting of the ways.

These included friction regarding the Viogen monitoring system for gender violence victims, the LGTBI flag, International Women’s Day and the number of special advisers.

“From now on we are going to be a minority government,” Gongora said.

“I’m not afraid to pact with other the other political groups at the town hall and in fact we’ve already reached agreements in recent months.”

