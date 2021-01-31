News In Brief In Axarquia

Direct aid

FARMERS and other producers in Axarquia are reminded that the Spanish Governments’ common agricultural policy (#PAC) campaign kicks off for 2021 in which almost 680,000 producers will be able to submit a single application for direct aid from a budget of €4,86 billion. Applications can be submitted by April 30, visit https://t.co/R87YDOEf7G for more info.

New grants

TWO new grants for housing adaptations are on offer at Velez-Malaga Town Hall, targeting people over 65, those with disabilities and reduced mobility or large dependents who need to adapt their çhousing to their special needs. Grants will equal 70 per cent of the cost up to €2,000.

News In Brief – No ashes

AS temperatures drop, the public is reminded that it is it’s strictly prohibited to place ashes from fireplaces in municipal bins following a number of blazes that have destroyed containers in Axarquia and posed a risk to nearby vehicles, trees and properties. In Sayalonga, a recent bin fire in Calle Solana damaged a vehicle parked nearby.

Off bounds

NERJA Council has reminded that all children’s recreational areas at the municipal parks will remain closed in compliance with the measures decreed by the Junta de Andalucia to combat the spread of coronavirus, corresponding to level 4 of the health alert and asked the public to check http://www.mapacovid.es for updated information.

Repair jobs

A NUMBER of necessary repair jobs have been carried by Velez-Malaga Council’s maintenance staff across the town recently, including repairs to the sculpture of Quixote in Andalucia Park, marble replacement at the Andalucia roundabout, paint work at the local football field, and much-needed surface tile replacements in Calle Platero.

News IN Brief – Frog divers

NOTHING to do on Saturday, February 6? Why not embrace the cold water and join the Blac Frog Divers on one of their refreshing weekly, morning swims from 9.30 (with Covid measures) at Playa Calaceite, Torrox, and visit www.blackfrogdivers.com/contact to find out more and to take part.

