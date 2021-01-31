NEWBORN baby found dead at popular UK golf course as police launch a frantic search for the mother

Police in Wirral have launched a frantic search after a “full term baby boy” was found dead in a wooded area at the well-known Brackenwood golf course in Bebington on Friday afternoon, January 29. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the resort has been closed to the public since January 4, and a police spokesperson said it is not yet clear how long the baby had been there.

According to local news reports, officials erected tents close to the 16th Fairway and experts were scouring the scene for evidence. A post-mortem will be carried out on the baby’s body on Monday, February 1 to determine the cause of his death. Police are now desperate to locate the mother of the baby.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Turner said: ‘This is obviously a very distressing incident but I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything in our powers to investigate what has taken place. I would ask that people avoid speculating about what has happened until the full facts are known.

‘At this stage, all we can say is that the body of what appears to be a full-term baby boy was discovered in a wooded area on the golf course yesterday and police were alerted.

‘A post mortem will take place on Monday to establish how and when he died and how long his body was there before being discovered.

‘Extensive enquiries are currently being carried out to trace the mother of the baby to check her welfare and offer any support. I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us with that to contact us as a matter of urgency.

