NEW Road Travel Restrictions Came Into Force In Portugal Today until at least February 14



At 00:00 hours today, Sunday 31, the renewed State of Emergency travel restrictions came into operation, with some frontiers closed, and others ‘controlled’, until at least February 14.

-- Advertisement --



The Portuguese government’s latest decree states that “trips out of the continental territory by Portuguese citizens effected by any form, namely road, rail, air, river or maritime, are prohibited”.

The only exceptions to the rules are related to nationals who live abroad, and want to get home to Portugal, humanitarian journeys, emergencies, work commitments, and family reunions with a close family member (all of which have to be proved), and those transporting mail or merchandise.

Any foreign citizens with Portuguese residency will also be allowed into the country if driving.

There are eight permanently open border points at Castro Marim, Vila Verde de Ficalho, Caia, Marvão, Vilar Formoso, Quintanilha, Vila Verde da Raia, and Valença.

Another four border points operating on a temporary basis are at, Mourão e Barrancos, Termas de Monfortinho, Miranda do Douto, and Monção, allowing passage on weekdays, between 7am and 9am, and 6pm and 8pm, while in the North, the country road of Rio de Onor is only open between 10am and midday on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Travel Restrictions Came Into Force In Portugal Today”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.