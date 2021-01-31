More links to Vera’s past

LATEST FINDS: A fragment of 13th century pottery from the Nazari era Photo credit: Anchel Conte Cazcarro

VERA town hall is keeping the regional authorities up-to-date regarding the latest archaeological finds in Cerro del Espiritu Santo.

Remains include drystone walls rendered with plaster, which possibly belonged to dwellings, a stone structure that appears to be part of town walls or an important building, as well as numerous fragments of pottery and even bones.

All the discoveries were found on privately-owned land in Cerro del Espiritu Santo.  This was once the site of the mediaeval town of Bayra whose origins can be traced to the 9th century. It was destroyed by an earthquake in 1518 and the site is now officially protected as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

Bayra was surrounded by adobe walls that enclosed towers and a fortress on the highest part of the hill although most of the dwellings were located outside them.


One of these exterior areas is believed to have reached as far as the Old Almeria Road, a theory that the latest finds appear to confirm.

Meanwhile, and as a precautionary measure, Vera town hall informed the landowner that nothing on the site should be touched and that all weeding, clearing, earthworks or construction there should be halted.


Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

