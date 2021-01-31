More links to Vera’s past

VERA town hall is keeping the regional authorities up-to-date regarding the latest archaeological finds in Cerro del Espiritu Santo.

Remains include drystone walls rendered with plaster, which possibly belonged to dwellings, a stone structure that appears to be part of town walls or an important building, as well as numerous fragments of pottery and even bones.

All the discoveries were found on privately-owned land in Cerro del Espiritu Santo. This was once the site of the mediaeval town of Bayra whose origins can be traced to the 9th century. It was destroyed by an earthquake in 1518 and the site is now officially protected as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

Bayra was surrounded by adobe walls that enclosed towers and a fortress on the highest part of the hill although most of the dwellings were located outside them.

One of these exterior areas is believed to have reached as far as the Old Almeria Road, a theory that the latest finds appear to confirm.

Meanwhile, and as a precautionary measure, Vera town hall informed the landowner that nothing on the site should be touched and that all weeding, clearing, earthworks or construction there should be halted.

