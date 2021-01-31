Missing man found dead with hands tied and a bag on his head

NATIONAL POLICE are investigating the death of a man found with his hands tied and a bag over his head in Pontevedra.

The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old man who had been reported missing several days ago.

His body was found by a friend in a house in Calle Telmo the Chapela area of Redondela, in Pontevedra on Saturday, January 30 at around 7.40pm.

His friend called the 112 emergency services in Galicia, northern Spain, and both National and Local Police went to the house, as well as an ambulance. The National Police inspected the house.

According to national Spanish daily ABC, secrecy has been imposed on the case. An autopsy will be carried out and there are no hypotheses regarding the cause of death at the moment according to the National Police in Vigo.

The conditions in which the body has been found, with the man’s hands tied and a bag over his head, suggests foul play, therefore an investigation will be carried out.

At the times of writing, no further information about the victim was available.

