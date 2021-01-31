METAL DETECTORIST discovers treasure worth an estimated £2 Million in surprise discovery.

A lucky metal detectorist has made the surprise discovery that is thought to be the jewel from the centrepiece of the lost crown of King Henry VIII. The surprise discovery was found under a tree and is thought to have been there for an astonishing 400 years since it went missing.

-- Advertisement --



Kevin Duckett, aged 49, is a metal detectorist from Fleckney in Leicestershire and he made the stunning discovery after he wandered through a Northamptonshire field near Market Harborough. The jewel that is currently at the British Museum for valuation is thought to be worth a staggering £2 million. The fabulous jewel is about two and half inches long and Kevin first thought it was a piece of tinfoil.

On first discovery Kevin thought that the jewel was simply from the wrapping of a cake and was only made of tinfoil that had been crushed together. Speaking to the Sun Kevin said “It was lodged in the side of a hole just a few inches down. I carefully removed it and knew by its colour and weight that it was solid gold.”

After Oliver Cromwell abolished the monarchy in 1649 he ordered that the crown was destroyed and melted down. Because of this history, historians thought that the jewel from the crown was lost for all time.

The authenticity of the jewel is currently being verified by the British Museum, and if it is the real deal, then Kevin will have to sell the jewel to the British Museum.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Metal Detectorist Discovers Treasure Worth £2 Million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.