Meghan Markle Reveals Archie Birth Certificate Change ‘Snub’ Was NOT Her Decision.



It was reported this weekend that a month after the young royal’s birth was registered, Meghan Markle had reportedly asked that her name on his birth certificate be changed from ‘Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’ to simply ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’.

In contrast, Diana, Princess of Wales, simply gave her name as “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales” on Prince William’s birth certificate. Today, Sunday, Buckingham Palace sources suggested that a “clerical error and nothing more than that” was to blame for the alteration to Archie’s certificate.

The Duchess’ spokesperson has now clarified the information about the story, which originally appeared in The Sun. The spokesperson has revealed that while the change did take place, it was something that was requested by The Palace, rather than a decision made by Meghan or her husband Prince Harry. All this of course puts into question the validity of the royal experts that were quoted in the original article.

The spokesperson added that the claim of a potential “snub” would be “laughable were it not offensive”. Little Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and his birth was registered 11 days later before an amendment was made on June 5. The tot’s birth papers no longer show ‘Rachel Meghan’ as his mum instead it reads ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’.

Harry and Meghan have since moved to North America with Archie and secured lucrative deals with powerhouse companies like Netflix and Spotify.

