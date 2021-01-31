Mayor Of Malaga Spends €750,000 On New Police Vehicles

Mayor Of Malaga Spends €750,000 On New Police Vehicles
Mayor Of Malaga Spends €750,000 On New Police Vehicles. Image: policia local malaga

MAYOR Of Malaga Spends €750,000 On New Police Vehicles for 2021

Francisco de la Torre, the Mayor of Malaga has carried out an overhaul of his fleet of municipal police force vehicles for 2021, buying brand new vehicles at a reported cost of €750,000 including IVA.

The brand new fleet, according to a report from MONCLOA.com consists of 32 motorbikes, 30 scooters, five patrol cars, and a van for the canine unit.

Malaga City Council apparently turned down a number of offers from various companies who replied to the proposal to supply the vehicles, with the main objective being to strengthen the motorcycle fleet, where brands such as Honda, who had proposed their CB500 model, were rejected by the Mayor as not being suitable for Malaga’s needs.


Mayor De La Torre who recently had a coronavirus scare, but is now thankfully all clear, also reportedly rejected a proposal from the SYM scooter brand, seeing it as absolutely insufficient for the City Council’s aspirations.

The spending of €750,000 has raised criticism from some opposition parties, considering the timing during the pandemic, but the fact is, the mayor was fulfilling an existing contract which meant the vehicles had to be upgraded this year anyway, but some pointed out that Malaga city already has an alleged debt of €300m.

