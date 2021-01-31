MAN robbed of nearly thirty grand by his family while he was in hospital with Covid

An unwell man, hospatilised in Jativa in Valencia while suffering from coronavirus, was scammed out of 27,300 euro by his own family. The National Police began investigating the fraud which they believe actually began in mid-October 2020, and have finally arrested two men, aged 35 and 43, both relatives of the victim. According to officials, when the victim was transferred to hospital, one of the thieves got the key for his apartment and stole four ATM cards that were in the house.

-- Advertisement --



While their victim was hospitalised, the men used the cards to withdraw a total of 5,500 euro across ten different ATM transactions. In addition, they made two money transfers to their own account, one for 6,000 euro and the other for 9,800. Not content with this, the fraudsters also applied to their victim’s bank for a loan in his name to the value of 21,000 euro, but this was luckily rejected by his financial institution.

Lastly, one of the thieves also took the sick man’s car from outside his apartment. This theft was noticed by the National Police when the victim received a fine for incorrectly parking his vehicle on November 30. Not only was the man still in hospital on this date, he had actually been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

With a raft of evidence against them, both men were arrested by the National Police for crimes of fraud theft.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Robbed By Family While In Hospital With Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.