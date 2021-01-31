Man Arrested Over Dozens of Malaga Truck Raids

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested an Algerian man suspected of raiding dozens of delivery trucks in Malaga city.

Police believe the 36-year-old man raided the delivery vehicles in the centre of Malaga while their drivers were busy loading and unloading cargo.

The investigation began last November following complaints about a series of thefts of cash and mobile phones from delivery trucks.

Police say they received around a dozen complaints from drivers who claim their wallet or mobile phone had been stolen from their trucks while they busy delivering items.

They told police the man had snuck into the front of the trucks while drivers were either handling cargo or delivering items to nearby businesses. They claimed the man was able to seize money and valuables in a matter of seconds without being seen.

After receiving multiple reports, police set up a surveillance campaign and within a few days were able to catch the man red-handed as he allegedly carried out another theft from a delivery driver.

After catching the suspect, police found he was in the country illegally, having arrived in Spain by boat last June.

It was also found the authorities in Almeria had issued a deportation order against the man, which had not been carried out due to the Covid pandemic.

The man had been living in a home belonging to the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) at the time of his arrest.

After searching the property, police allegedly found computer equipment, telephones, cameras €1,000 in cash, and even an electric scooter.

