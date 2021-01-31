Madrid Health Minister Claims Sánchez Cares More For Politics Than Health

MADRID Minister of Health claims Pedro Sanchez cares more about politics than the health situation

In a scathing interview with OKDIARIO, Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, slated both the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the former health minister Salvador Illa, claiming that to both of them, “politics matters more than the health of citizens.” Mr Ruiz Escudero said that the Central Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is “immoral” because political position remains the focus, “despite the fact that there are 500 deaths a day.”

In a low blow, the Health Minister pointed out the “incredible” fact that Mr Illa left his office ahead of the “inexplicable” Catalonia elections. Mr Ruiz Escudero elaborated: “Salvador Illa is a minister on the run who has not cared about the pandemic these months. The history of the Sánchez Government with Madrid is a history of permanent disloyalty. ‘

In recent days, Madrid’s coronavirus infections have been slowly but surely declining, enough that the Community tentatively hopes they may have overcome the peak of the third wave.

To this end, Ruiz Escudero has dismissed the assertions of Fernando Simón that the UK Covid strain would be predominant “in March,” insisting that Madrid health authorities pointed this out back in December. “We believe that around January 19/20 was that peak,” the Minister said.

In a final glancing blow, the Minister claimed that the Spanish Prime Minister “plays with emotions” by claiming that 70 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by the end of the summer and the country will have achieved herd immunity.

“When people hear the Prime Minister say that we are at the beginning of the end, they relax. Sánchez should be more prudent in his statements and loyal to the autonomous communities. It is very daring to say that we are at the beginning of the end. I don’t think this will end this summer.”

