Learn all about it in Guardamar

THE future Guardamar vocational school, La Vega Baja, will offer 10 educational modules.

These are designed to coincide with the demand for a qualified workforce in the area, the regional government explained. Available courses will also respond to emerging sectors that are just beginning to make themselves felt, including renewable energy and water treatment, the Valencian Community’s Education authorities revealed.

The school will also provide Maritime Fishing classes incorporating the entirely new Fish Farming and closely-linked Aquaculture which involves cultivating freshwater and saltwater populations not only of fish but also aquatic plans, algae and other organisms.

