Leak of Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Contract Reveals his Huge Earnings.

BARCELONA have “categorically” denied the leaked contract of superstar forward Leo Messi published today (January 31) by the newspaper El Mundo, and has announced that it plans to take legal actions against the newspaper for “the damages that this publication may cause.”

According to El Mundo, the 33-year-old’s contract with Barca, which he signed in 2017, amounts to €555,237,619 gross including fixed incomes and extras that could reach nearly €138m each season. The newspaper claims that Messi’s contract is the most expensive contract ever paid to an athlete.

The formidable sum is said to have been collected over four seasons – between 2017/2018 and the current one, which expires on June 30.

A statement put out by the Catalan club denied the newspapers leak: “In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties,” a club statement said.

“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

In addition, the Barça club said: “FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.”

Messi, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, after taxes, would have earned €297 million as a “net calculation” of this last contract, slightly more than half compared to the gross figures.

