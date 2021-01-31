La Peana’s days are numbered

By
Linda Hall
-
0
La Peana's days are numbered
SERON LANDMARK: The holm oak has been there 1.300 years Photo credit: Seron town hall

ANDALUCIA’S largest and oldest holm oak, popularly known as La Peana, is located in Seron.

The tree, which is situated on private land and is 1,300 years old, is 19 metres tall and has a base that is 15 metres in diameter.

-- Advertisement --

According to the regional government’s Agriculture department the tree is now in such a bad condition that it could die at any moment owing to “structural problems.”

The Spanish news agency Europa Press reported that the Junta said that in addition to the steps taken in recent months and those that could be introduced in the future, it was essential to take into account the tree’s age.


The ageing process could not be halted, the Agriculture department declared.

Props were added to the tree last month, Junta sources said, although a subsequent inspection revealed that it had also been affected by the wind and snow.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “La Peana’s days are numbered.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMore links to Vera’s past
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here