La Peana’s days are numbered

ANDALUCIA’S largest and oldest holm oak, popularly known as La Peana, is located in Seron.

The tree, which is situated on private land and is 1,300 years old, is 19 metres tall and has a base that is 15 metres in diameter.

According to the regional government’s Agriculture department the tree is now in such a bad condition that it could die at any moment owing to “structural problems.”

The Spanish news agency Europa Press reported that the Junta said that in addition to the steps taken in recent months and those that could be introduced in the future, it was essential to take into account the tree’s age.

The ageing process could not be halted, the Agriculture department declared.

Props were added to the tree last month, Junta sources said, although a subsequent inspection revealed that it had also been affected by the wind and snow.

