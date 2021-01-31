Junta de Andalucía Take Over Elderly Residence Failing Covid Protocols.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía has decided to intervene in the Nuestra Señora del Rosario residence for the elderly, in Los Barrios (Cádiz), given the impossibility of “guaranteeing the current disinfection and isolation protocol” of COVID patients.

In a statement, the Board explains that the decision has been made after an inspection of the health services of the Territorial Delegation of Health and Families reported the “need to undertake measures that improve healthcare care, mainly nursing care.”

Given the imminent risk to public health, and in particular, to the residents and workers at the centre, the current protocol for disinfection and isolation of positive cases cannot be guaranteed so the Junta de Andalucía has adopted the necessary prevention and containment measures for surveillance and control in this public health matter.

According to the inspection report, the Director of Nursing of the Campo de Gibraltar Oeste Health Management Area will be in charge of directing and coordinating the healthcare of the residence at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario. Among the measures will be the transfer of the elderly.

The centre has accumulated 114 positives, 77 among residents and 37 users and until last Monday, according to municipal sources, about thirty residents had died. The centre has a capacity for 145 users.

