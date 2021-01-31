Japanese Woman Hid Her Dead Mother’s Body In Freezer For 10 Years



Police arrested a 48-year-old woman, Yumi Yoshino, in a hotel in Chiba, Tokyo on Friday, January 29, after the frozen body of her mother was discovered in a freezer in an apartment Yoshino had been renting in the city.

-- Advertisement --



The police had been called to the apartment after a cleaner had reported finding the body on Wednesday 27, after going in to clean the apartment following Yoshino vacating it in mid-January when she had been evicted for not paying the rent arrears of £7,600 owing for several months.

Questioned by Tokyo police, she reportedly said she came home from work one evening 10 years previously to find her mother dead, and that fearing being thrown out if she went to the police to report the death, she decided instead to hide the body in the freezer in a closet.

A coroner failed to determine the cause or exact date of the woman’s death, due to having been partially frozen but estimated her to have been in her 60s at the time of death, recording that the body had been folded in order to fit into the freezer compartment, and had no visible injuries.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “You’ll Never Believe What A Japanese Woman Did With Her Dead Mother’s Body”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.