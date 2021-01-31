Israel Will Transfer Only 5000 Vaccines to 3.5m Palestinians

ISRAEL has agreed to transfer just 5000 doses of its massive Pfizer vaccine stock to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel has announced that it will transfer 5000 Pfizer vaccine doses to Palestinian health workers, raising criticism of inequality as those living in Gaza and the West Bank find themselves excluded from the country’s world-leading rollout.

In a deal hatched with Pfizer, Israel agreed to exchange valuable medical data in return for securing a huge volume of vaccine doses. As a result, 20% of Israel’s population (1.7m) have received both required doses – while a further 3 million have received their first jab. This makes Israel the most vaccinated country on Earth, yet this achievement has not been shared with those living in the impoverished and unstable Palestinian territories.

Israel’s government claims that, under the Oslo accords signed in the 1990s, Palestinian Authorities are responsible for their own public health. Palestine has yet to launch any vaccine rollout, although it did reportedly receive a consignment of Russia’s Sputnik doses that seemingly did not reach its population. The UN has said that the Geneva Convention on occupied territories overrides the accords, meaning Israel is responsible for providing Palestinians with vaccinations.

