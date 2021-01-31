Irregular vaccination threatens Benejuzar pact

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PACT: Ciudadanos could terminate PSOE support at Benejuzar town hall Photo credit: Ciudadanos

CIUDADANOS threatened to end its voting agreement with the PSOE socialist party that controls Benejuzar’s local governemnt.

The warning came after Jose Antonio Garcia Gomez, a PSOE councillor at Benejuzar town hall, admitted jumping the Covid vaccination queue although he does not belong to an at-risk group.

Garcia Gomez, who  represented the regional government’s Health department at Torrevieja Hospital where he received the vaccination, has since resigned from this position and Ciudadanos spokeswoman, Rosa Maria Garcia is demanding that he also vacates his seat on Benejuzar council.

Instead, Benejuzar mayor Miguel Lopez issued a communique stating that Garcia Lopez should keep his council seat as his vaccination “was correct.”


An irate Rosa Maria Garcia recently explained to Diario de la Vega that unless Garcia Gomez resigns, Ciudadanos will tear up Ciudadanos-PSOE pact that was signed in June 2019 following the municipal elections.

