InterOptics – experience a visionary approach.

VISION is one of the five senses we rely on the most.

We perceive up to 80 per cent of all impressions by means of our sight, and it goes without saying that protecting our vision is highly important.

So it’s comforting to know there are specialists like InterOptics in Alfaz del Pi on the Costa Blanca to ensure we have the best care possible with all the services of a professional optician at your fingertips.

The opticians, which celebrates its fifth anniversary in Alfaz in May, is more than an outlet for glasses, it’s a care centre that specialises in eye care and audiology.

“We are a health centre with extensive experience working in Africa and dealing with all types of eye conditions,” said Manager and Optician-optometrist Fay Gallagher, who works side-by-side with Optometrist Juan Jose Alcazar.

“Our main objective is to try to solve people’s visual and hearing problems and we offer complete and professional eye and hearing tests for free.”

“There are a lot of opticians that sell glasses, and that’s all they do. We do that, but we also look into the health side of things, such as eye pressure and checking for diabetes.

“We carry out complete exams to look into the pathologies of the eyes to look for eye diseases and disorders. InterOptics is a clinic that also sells all types of glasses. We are about caring and problem solving and if we detect problems that need to be dealt with we can refer clients to a GP.”

And in light of the current health crisis, Fay is quick to assure that all safety precautions are taken at the clinic, and always have been due to the nature of the team’s work.

“We have all the protocols in place and have always been strong on hygiene and disinfecting, we are a medical environment with extensive experience dealing with contagious infections, such as conjunctivitis which is highly infectious.

“The clinic has been affected like everybody by the pandemic, but we can’t complain. We have remained open throughout as we provide an essential service.

“We want people to know we are here and have everything prepared to ensure clients feel calm and safe.”

InterOptics is open six days a week, and in addition to offering a complete care package, sells glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, varifocals, and hearing aids, along with eye and ear treatments and cleaning products.

“We have a state-of-the-art assembly workshop so that your glasses are always perfect and in addition, we have a 24-hour service in stock single vision lenses because we understand the urgency of running out of glasses,” added Fay.

Carrer Prínceps d’Espanya 17,

03580 l’Alfàs del Pi, Alicante.

965 03 30 38

info@interoptics.es

www.interoptics.es

Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm

Saturdays 10am to 1.30pm

Sunday closed

(June, July and August closed on Saturdays)

