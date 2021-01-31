India’s Cinemas Get The Green Light To Fully Open- So Why Not in Europe?

India's Cinemas Get The Green Light To Fully Open- So Why Not in Europe?
image: Pixabay

India’s Cinemas Get The Green Light To Fully Open- So Why Not in Europe And The Rest Of The World?

India’s cinemas get the green light to go back to 100% capacity as Bollywood reels from Covid-19 restrictions- so why cant Europe do the same?

It has been reported that New Delhi has allowed cinemas and theatres all over the country, except for Covid-19 containment zones, to increase seating from 50 per cent to full capacity in a move that has been welcomed by the battered movie industry.

The new guidelines, released by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday, pertain to “cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” allowing them to operate at full capacity from Monday provided they abide by a set of rules aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

The guidelines include physical distancing of “at least 6 feet” outside of cinema halls, common areas or waiting rooms. Visitors and staff must wear face coverings or masks “at all times,” as well as following basic hygiene rules such as covering their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing and avoid spitting.


Theatres must also continue to follow the precautionary measures already in place, such as having sanitisers readily available to guests, preventing overcrowding, and ensuring the auditoriums are sufficiently ventilated.

The newly-released regulations also roll back restrictions that ravaged Bollywood, with the spate of suicides of actors over the past year sending shockwaves across the nation.


Movie production resumed in the Autumn, albeit with stringent social-distancing rules in place, but although they were allowed to reopen in October, cinemas and theatres had to operate at 50-per cent capacity which is not financially viable, bemoaned owners.

But, what about Europe and the rest of the world? Most Europian cinemas are opening at the end of the year, a few even sooner. It will all depend on if the virus has been controlled by then.

The list compiled below portrays a grim view of the devastating effect the pandemic has reaped on the industry, some countries decided to close altogether while others hedge their bets on a quick end to there restrictions- helped along by news of the vaccination rollout success in some areas.

Full list of opening dates for cinemas collected from across the world- grab a chair!

Albania – OPEN
Reopening date: June 23

Algeria – CLOSED

American Samoa – CLOSED
Reopening date: Unknown

Austria – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC

Bahrain – OPEN

Belgium – CLOSED
Reopening date: March TBC

Bosnia & Herzegovina – OPEN
Reopening date: May 14

Bulgaria – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31

China – OPEN
Reopening date: July 20

Croatia – OPEN
Reopening date: May 18

Cyprus – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31

Czech Republic – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC

Denmark – Open
Reopening date: January 17

Egypt – OPEN

Estonia – OPEN
Reopening date: June 1

Finland – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: June 1

France – CLOSED
Reopening date: February TBC

Germany – CLOSED
Reopening date: February TBC

Greece – CLOSED
Reopening date: January 18

Hong Kong – OPEN
Reopening date: Unknown

Hungary – CLOSED
Reopening date: February 1

Iceland – OPEN
Reopening date: May 4

Iraq – OPEN

Ireland – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31

Israel – CLOSED

Italy – CLOSED
Reopening date: February TBC

Jordan – CLOSED

Kosovo – OPEN
Reopening date: October 1

Kuwait – CLOSED

Latvia – CLOSED
Reopening date: February 7

Lebanon – CLOSED

Libya – CLOSED

Lithuania – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31

Luxembourg – OPEN
Reopening date: January 11

Malta – OPEN
Reopening date: June 5

Montenegro – OPEN
Reopening date: June 1

Morocco – CLOSED

The Netherlands – CLOSED
Reopening date: February 9

North Macedonia – OPEN
Reopening date: September 24

Norway – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: May 7 (Oslo closed from November 6)

Oman – CLOSED

Palestine – OPEN

Poland – CLOSED
Reopening date: January 19

Portugal – OPEN
Reopening date: June 1

Qatar – CLOSED

Romania – OPEN
Reopening date: September 1

Russia – OPEN
Reopening date: July 15

Saudi Arabia – OPEN

Serbia – OPEN
Reopening date: August 24

Singapore – OPEN
Reopening date: July 13

Slovakia – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC

Slovenia – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC

Spain – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: November 23

South Korea – OPEN
Reopening date: April 29

Sudan – CLOSED

Sweden – CLOSED

Switzerland – Open
Reopening date: January 22

Tunisia – CLOSED

Turkey – CLOSED
Reopening date: March 1

UK: CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC (England, Scotland, Wales); February 6 (Northern Ireland)

Ukraine – CLOSED
Reopening date: January 24

United Arab Emirates – OPEN

US – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: varies according to state

 

