India’s Cinemas Get The Green Light To Fully Open- So Why Not in Europe And The Rest Of The World?

India’s cinemas get the green light to go back to 100% capacity as Bollywood reels from Covid-19 restrictions- so why cant Europe do the same?

It has been reported that New Delhi has allowed cinemas and theatres all over the country, except for Covid-19 containment zones, to increase seating from 50 per cent to full capacity in a move that has been welcomed by the battered movie industry.

The new guidelines, released by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday, pertain to “cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” allowing them to operate at full capacity from Monday provided they abide by a set of rules aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

The guidelines include physical distancing of “at least 6 feet” outside of cinema halls, common areas or waiting rooms. Visitors and staff must wear face coverings or masks “at all times,” as well as following basic hygiene rules such as covering their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing and avoid spitting.

Theatres must also continue to follow the precautionary measures already in place, such as having sanitisers readily available to guests, preventing overcrowding, and ensuring the auditoriums are sufficiently ventilated.

The newly-released regulations also roll back restrictions that ravaged Bollywood, with the spate of suicides of actors over the past year sending shockwaves across the nation.

Movie production resumed in the Autumn, albeit with stringent social-distancing rules in place, but although they were allowed to reopen in October, cinemas and theatres had to operate at 50-per cent capacity which is not financially viable, bemoaned owners.

But, what about Europe and the rest of the world? Most Europian cinemas are opening at the end of the year, a few even sooner. It will all depend on if the virus has been controlled by then.

The list compiled below portrays a grim view of the devastating effect the pandemic has reaped on the industry, some countries decided to close altogether while others hedge their bets on a quick end to there restrictions- helped along by news of the vaccination rollout success in some areas.

Full list of opening dates for cinemas collected from across the world- grab a chair!

Albania – OPEN

Reopening date: June 23

Algeria – CLOSED

American Samoa – CLOSED

Reopening date: Unknown

Austria – CLOSED

Reopening date: TBC

Bahrain – OPEN

Belgium – CLOSED

Reopening date: March TBC

Bosnia & Herzegovina – OPEN

Reopening date: May 14

Bulgaria – CLOSED

Reopening date: Today- January 31

China – OPEN

Reopening date: July 20

Croatia – OPEN

Reopening date: May 18

Cyprus – CLOSED

Reopening date: Today- January 31

Czech Republic – CLOSED

Reopening date: TBC

Denmark – Open

Reopening date: January 17

Egypt – OPEN

Estonia – OPEN

Reopening date: June 1

Finland – OPEN IN AREAS

Reopening date: June 1

France – CLOSED

Reopening date: February TBC

Germany – CLOSED

Reopening date: February TBC

Greece – CLOSED

Reopening date: January 18

Hong Kong – OPEN

Reopening date: Unknown

Hungary – CLOSED

Reopening date: February 1

Iceland – OPEN

Reopening date: May 4

Iraq – OPEN

Ireland – CLOSED

Reopening date: Today- January 31

Israel – CLOSED

Italy – CLOSED

Reopening date: February TBC

Jordan – CLOSED

Kosovo – OPEN

Reopening date: October 1

Kuwait – CLOSED

Latvia – CLOSED

Reopening date: February 7

Lebanon – CLOSED

Libya – CLOSED

Lithuania – CLOSED

Reopening date: Today- January 31

Luxembourg – OPEN

Reopening date: January 11

Malta – OPEN

Reopening date: June 5

Montenegro – OPEN

Reopening date: June 1

Morocco – CLOSED

The Netherlands – CLOSED

Reopening date: February 9

North Macedonia – OPEN

Reopening date: September 24

Norway – OPEN IN AREAS

Reopening date: May 7 (Oslo closed from November 6)

Oman – CLOSED

Palestine – OPEN

Poland – CLOSED

Reopening date: January 19

Portugal – OPEN

Reopening date: June 1

Qatar – CLOSED

Romania – OPEN

Reopening date: September 1

Russia – OPEN

Reopening date: July 15

Saudi Arabia – OPEN

Serbia – OPEN

Reopening date: August 24

Singapore – OPEN

Reopening date: July 13

Slovakia – CLOSED

Reopening date: TBC

Slovenia – CLOSED

Reopening date: TBC

Spain – OPEN IN AREAS

Reopening date: November 23

South Korea – OPEN

Reopening date: April 29

Sudan – CLOSED

Sweden – CLOSED



Switzerland – Open

Reopening date: January 22

Tunisia – CLOSED

Turkey – CLOSED

Reopening date: March 1

UK: CLOSED

Reopening date: TBC (England, Scotland, Wales); February 6 (Northern Ireland)

Ukraine – CLOSED

Reopening date: January 24

United Arab Emirates – OPEN

US – OPEN IN AREAS

Reopening date: varies according to state

