India’s Cinemas Get The Green Light To Fully Open- So Why Not in Europe And The Rest Of The World?
The new guidelines, released by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday, pertain to “cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” allowing them to operate at full capacity from Monday provided they abide by a set of rules aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.
The guidelines include physical distancing of “at least 6 feet” outside of cinema halls, common areas or waiting rooms. Visitors and staff must wear face coverings or masks “at all times,” as well as following basic hygiene rules such as covering their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing and avoid spitting.
Theatres must also continue to follow the precautionary measures already in place, such as having sanitisers readily available to guests, preventing overcrowding, and ensuring the auditoriums are sufficiently ventilated.
The newly-released regulations also roll back restrictions that ravaged Bollywood, with the spate of suicides of actors over the past year sending shockwaves across the nation.
Movie production resumed in the Autumn, albeit with stringent social-distancing rules in place, but although they were allowed to reopen in October, cinemas and theatres had to operate at 50-per cent capacity which is not financially viable, bemoaned owners.
But, what about Europe and the rest of the world? Most Europian cinemas are opening at the end of the year, a few even sooner. It will all depend on if the virus has been controlled by then.
The list compiled below portrays a grim view of the devastating effect the pandemic has reaped on the industry, some countries decided to close altogether while others hedge their bets on a quick end to there restrictions- helped along by news of the vaccination rollout success in some areas.
Full list of opening dates for cinemas collected from across the world- grab a chair!
Albania – OPEN
Reopening date: June 23
Algeria – CLOSED
American Samoa – CLOSED
Reopening date: Unknown
Austria – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC
Bahrain – OPEN
Belgium – CLOSED
Reopening date: March TBC
Bosnia & Herzegovina – OPEN
Reopening date: May 14
Bulgaria – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31
China – OPEN
Reopening date: July 20
Croatia – OPEN
Reopening date: May 18
Cyprus – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31
Czech Republic – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC
Denmark – Open
Reopening date: January 17
Egypt – OPEN
Estonia – OPEN
Reopening date: June 1
Finland – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: June 1
France – CLOSED
Reopening date: February TBC
Germany – CLOSED
Reopening date: February TBC
Greece – CLOSED
Reopening date: January 18
Hong Kong – OPEN
Reopening date: Unknown
Hungary – CLOSED
Reopening date: February 1
Iceland – OPEN
Reopening date: May 4
Iraq – OPEN
Ireland – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31
Israel – CLOSED
Italy – CLOSED
Reopening date: February TBC
Jordan – CLOSED
Kosovo – OPEN
Reopening date: October 1
Kuwait – CLOSED
Latvia – CLOSED
Reopening date: February 7
Lebanon – CLOSED
Libya – CLOSED
Lithuania – CLOSED
Reopening date: Today- January 31
Luxembourg – OPEN
Reopening date: January 11
Malta – OPEN
Reopening date: June 5
Montenegro – OPEN
Reopening date: June 1
Morocco – CLOSED
The Netherlands – CLOSED
Reopening date: February 9
North Macedonia – OPEN
Reopening date: September 24
Norway – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: May 7 (Oslo closed from November 6)
Oman – CLOSED
Palestine – OPEN
Poland – CLOSED
Reopening date: January 19
Portugal – OPEN
Reopening date: June 1
Qatar – CLOSED
Romania – OPEN
Reopening date: September 1
Russia – OPEN
Reopening date: July 15
Saudi Arabia – OPEN
Serbia – OPEN
Reopening date: August 24
Singapore – OPEN
Reopening date: July 13
Slovakia – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC
Slovenia – CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC
Spain – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: November 23
South Korea – OPEN
Reopening date: April 29
Sudan – CLOSED
Sweden – CLOSED
Switzerland – Open
Reopening date: January 22
Tunisia – CLOSED
Turkey – CLOSED
Reopening date: March 1
UK: CLOSED
Reopening date: TBC (England, Scotland, Wales); February 6 (Northern Ireland)
Ukraine – CLOSED
Reopening date: January 24
United Arab Emirates – OPEN
US – OPEN IN AREAS
Reopening date: varies according to state
