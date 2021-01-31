Hundreds Protest Against Amazon in Rural France

HUNDREDS of activists took to the streets of rural France to protest against the construction of new Amazon warehouses across the country.

As Amazon create new warehouse operations and expand its market share in France, hundreds of protesters voiced their criticism of the online retail titan and its alleged abuse of workers and tax regulations.

In the southern smalltown of Fourne, near Nimes, between 800 and 1000 protesters formed a human chain around the 400,000 square metre site Amazon has bought to build a new mega warehouse. Activists say they are standing against what they see as the American giant’s tax manipulation and its mistreatment of workers.

Across Fourne and other towns primed for Amazon infrastructure, banners were hung from homes reading “No Mega Warehouse” and “Amazon, Fiscal Vampire”. The online retailer, which saw its profits skyrocket during the pandemic, has been accused of taking advantage of workers by hiring on zero-hour contracts. Employees are recruited during holiday rushes, then promptly fired when they are surplus to requirements.

In the wake of these public demonstrations, Amazon France released a rather cryptic response to the serious allegations of corporate abuse – claiming it had “become the target of organisations that want to make the causes they represent known”.

