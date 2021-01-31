Guardia Civil Search for Two Missing People in A Boat off the Almeria coast

GUARDIA CIVIL search for two missing people, that left the coast of Almerimar in a boat on Friday.

The two missing people are being searched for after leaving the coast of Almerimar in a small boat on Friday morning. Both the Guardia civil and the Maritime rescue have been searching for the missing duo after they lost contact with their relatives.

The boat set sail from the Almeria coast on Friday morning. The boat was being crewed by two people whose relatives lost contact with them after their journey began. The boat had left the port of Ejido at about 6:30 am on Friday, January 29.

The crew of José Antonio and Rasi is said to have run into issues and managed to make a call to family at around 8 am on Friday morning in order to request help. That was the last time that the pair was heard from.

A Public appeal has been made via social media as worry grows for the crew of the small boat. During Saturday afternoon the event was published on social media networks in the hopes of helping with the search and finding the location of the boat.

The area has been affected by adverse weather conditions and although searches were carried out during Saturday by the Guardia Civil and the Maritime rescue, they had to be stopped at around 8:30 pm on Saturday evening before resuming on Sunday.

Salvamento Marítimo had published a recording stating the last known coordinates of the boat, which was from Friday morning.

