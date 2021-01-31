Fair Cop: Guardia Civil ‘Caution’ Vulture Stopped in Road

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have taken to their Twitter account to share a light-hearted image of one of their agents ‘cautioning’ a vulture found walking down the middle of a main road.

The image shows a motorbike Guardia Civil officer walking behind the vulture on a stretch of mountain road.

On their Twitter feed, the Guardia Civil commented: Sometimes those not wearing a reflective vest appear “spontaneously” on the road

“Fortunately, the #TrafficGroup of the @Civil Guard has taken charge of the incident. This time it will be a simple warning.”

The caption was accompanied by a laughing face emoji and the hashtag #roadsidesafety.

While the police did not say where in Spain the incident had taken place, vultures are a common sight in Andalucia. In fact, Spain is home to around 75 per cent of the world’s Griffon Vulture population, and 90 per cent of all Europe’s Griffon Vultures are found in Spain.

It is thought that there are now around 25,000 breeding pairs in Spain, up from 3,249 in 1979.

The country has encouraged the animals to breed safely, putting in place measures to prevent collision with electrical infrastructure and creating designated vulture feeding stations.

There are three further types of vulture found on the Iberian peninsula; the Lammergeier, the Black Vulture, and the Egyptian Vulture. However, Griffon Vultures are the most common, and can reach large sizes with a wingspan of up to 9.2 feet and males weighing up to 10.5 kilos.

