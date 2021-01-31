GARY BARLOW To Host New ITV ‘Big Reunion’ Style TV Show featuring bands from the 80s to 00s



Gary Barlow, the 50-year-old Take That star, has been chosen by ITV bosses to host a brand new ‘Big Reunion’ style TV show that they hope will create nostalgia-filled prime-time TV, by bringing back iconic pop bands of the ’80s to the ’00s, to perform their hits live at the Royal Albert Hall in one-off live gigs.

Pop fans will recall the ‘Big Reunion’ being a massive ratings hit for ITV2 between 2013 and 2014, with millions of viewers tuning in each week to see the likes of Blue, Eternal, Liberty X, Five, Atomic Kitten, and Damage reforming and performing again after years out of the spotlight, while revealing internal feuds between band members.

An ITV show source The Sun on Sunday, “The show is in the planning stages but there is a lot of excitement from Gary’s side of things and the production company is buzzing about it. Lots of these bands haven’t been able to tour or record music, so an opportunity to get together for an ITV prime-time show is a very attractive proposition”.

They also warned, “There’s obviously a bit of uncertainty about how the groups will sound in the studio bearing in mind it has been over 20 years since they recorded their original tracks, but that only adds to the drama”.

